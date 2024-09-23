COMMENT: Zimbabwe has the required skilled manpower

ZIMBABWE which has declared that it is ‘‘Open for Business’’ continues to attract new investors in the different sectors of the economy with the mining sector enjoying the biggest share. Many big foreign investors have confirmed that the Second Republic has created an environment that is conducive for business growth hence many new investors are taking advantage of the country’s abundant investment opportunities.

Last week, an Indian business community in South Africa representative Mr Praveer Tripathi said Zimbabwe is poised to emerge as one of the most important economies in Africa over the next five to 10 years.

After engaging the Zimbabwe delegation led by Vice-President Cde Kembo Mohadi which was in South Africa, Mr Tripathi said Zimbabwe is now a very attractive investment destination.

Mr Tripathi said after engaging the Zimbabwean delegation which clarified many myths and misconceptions that the business community had about investing in Zimbabwe, many Indian companies were now expected to invest in the country.

Zimbabwe is in fact, now an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond as evidenced by the many new companies that are investing millions of dollars in the different sectors of the economy such as mining.

Many lithium mining projects are taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world at a time when lithium is the mineral of the moment due to production of electric cars.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and digital cameras.

What is encouraging is that some of the new companies are employing skilled Zimbabweans in the diaspora, a confirmation that Zimbabwe has the required skilled manpower.

Zulu Lithium Mine in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province has engaged Zimbabwean artisans who are based in South Africa to undertake some of the construction works at the new mine.

It is these skilled Zimbabweans in the diaspora that the Government is encouraging to return home and use their skills to exploit the country’s abundant resources for the development of the motherland. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

Government on its part should continue to improve the business operating environment so that the country realises its full potential as we build the Zimbabwe we all want. We want at this juncture to commend the Government for promoting research and innovation which will enable the country to leapfrog its modernisation and industrialisation.