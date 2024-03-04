COMMENT: Zimbabwe in inspirational green energy revolution

Zimbabwe is on the cusp of a green energy revolution, with numerous new projects in the pipeline, signalling the country’s commitment to renewable energy.

These projects aim to harness the abundant natural resources available in Zimbabwe, such as solar and hydropower, to meet energy demands sustainably.

The UN SDG-Fund’s seed capital for Zimbabwe’s renewable energy projects has grown from US$10 million to US$45 million due to heightened interest in the initiative. This increased funding will drive investments in clean energy infrastructure and contribute to achieving national and global sustainability goals.

The UN SDG-Fund is contributing US$10 million, while the Government of Zimbabwe, along with local partners such as the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) and financial institutions like Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), is supporting the programme with an additional US$35 million.

The programme, jointly developed by Unesco, UNWOMEN, UNDP and the Government of Zimbabwe focuses on leveraging private investments to support renewable energy projects aligned with the SDGs. It targets several SDGs, including economic development, energy access, climate action, women and youth empowerment and capacity development in renewable energy for productive uses.

Zimbabwe, as a founding member of the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa, is pushing for accelerated adoption of renewable energy.

The country aims to double its national energy mix, enhance regional energy security and create investment opportunities.

By embracing renewables, Zimbabwe can address energy challenges while promoting sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

This is why in his address delivered at the Fifth International Renewable Energy conference in Victoria Falls on Friday, President Mnangagwa, represented by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, underscored the urgency of addressing the dual challenges of climate change and the need for industrialisation through decisive action and strategic investments..

Delegates to the conference included Government officials, financiers, diplomatic missions, technology suppliers, independent power producers, academia and partners like United Nations agencies.

The three-day conference which ended last week was held under the theme: “Building a Sustainable Energy Future.”

“Our statistics reflect that Zimbabwe is making steady progress in stabilising and increasing total energy output. However, more work must be done to ensure consistent access to clean energy across our provinces, including in rural communities,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We, thus, stand ready to welcome more investors and partners to take up opportunities to promote new energy technologies and smart off-grid systems, across the country, with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development taking the lead.”

The great takeaway from the successful conference is that Zimbabwe’s commitment to renewable energy is evident through strategic partnerships, funding initiatives and a growing portfolio of green energy projects. These efforts not only contribute to the country’s development but also align with global sustainability objectives.