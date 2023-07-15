COMMENT: Zimbabwe, Iran strengthen bilateral relations

ZIMBABWE and the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday signed 12 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding co-operation in different fields.

The MoUs that were signed by respective ministers and relevant Government departments and portfolios were in the fields of agriculture, science, energy, labour, social protection, information communication and technology as well as pharmaceuticals as the two countries’ bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength.

President Mnangagwa and his Iranian counterpart Dr Seyyed Raisi who was in the country on a State visit, presided over the signing of the MoUs.

Addressing journalists after the signing ceremony, President Mnangagwa said the MoUs were very significant and Zimbabwe will religiously pursue them for the benefit of the two countries.

He said the visit by President Raisi was significant given that both Harare and Tehran were victims of illegal Western sanctions and were united in their fight against the punitive measures.

“We are happy that today, despite the fact that the visit has been brief, we have signed a record 12 MoUs and I assure you that on our side as Zimbabwe, we shall religiously follow up on these MoUs for the benefit of the two republics, in particular for us to tap into the technological advancement your country has achieved,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was important for the two countries to be united given that they are both victims of Western sanctions.

The signing of the MoUs on Thursday took Zimbabwe to yet another level in its engagement and re-engagement efforts. Zimbabwe seeks to be a friend to all and an enemy to none and as such it is even seeking engagement with countries with which it has previously had little or no engagement.

It is because of its engagement and re-engagement policy that the country continues to strengthen its bilateral relations especially with its neighbours.

Zimbabwe has signed MoUs with Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea among others. We hope the international community now appreciates the Second Republic’s position regarding international relations and will assist the country to enjoy its sovereignty.

We have said it before that given the ongoing political and economic reforms as well as the engagement and re-engagement efforts, there is no justification to continue maintaining the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Calls for the unconditional removal of sanctions have come from Sadc, the AU, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement but surprisingly those that imposed them seem not to be moved.

All those calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions are agreed that the sanctions are adversely affecting Zimbabwe’s efforts to grow its economy and improve the welfare of its people.

The US and its Western allies should be sensitive to the plight of the majority of Zimbabweans who are suffering as a result of the illegal sanctions.