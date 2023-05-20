COMMENT: Zimbabwe, Mozambique relations continue to strengthen

MOZAMBICAN President Filipe Nyusi and his high-powered delegation concluded a three-day State visit to Zimbabwe yesterday whose objective was to strengthen trade and economic co-operation between the two countries.

On Thursday the inaugural Zimbabwe-Mozambique Business Forum and Exhibition was held in Harare and at the forum, Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) and ZimTrade signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Mozambican counterparts.

The Business Forum which was held under the theme, “Accelerating Trade and Investment between Mozambique and Zimbabwe through Strengthened Partnerships,” also witnessed the signing of partnership agreement between the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and the Beira Business Association.

In his speech at the Business Forum, President Mnangagwa said the presence of a strong Mozambican delegation that was led by the Investment and Export Promotion Agency of Mozambique (APIEX) demonstrates Mozambique’s commitment to strengthening bilateral co-operation, trade and investment between the two countries.

“This forum affords our respective private sectors and entrepreneurs an opportunity to explore the many business opportunities that exist between us. This event must further serve to consolidate economic diplomacy as well as promote economic and commercial relations between companies from both our countries,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Nyusi underscored the importance of economic co-operation among African countries. He said he brought with him a very large delegation from different sectors of the Mozambican economy.

President Nyusi said the business sector in his country was ready to do business with Zimbabwe taking advantage of the excellent relations between the two countries.

Last year President Mnangagwa also led a high-powered delegation during his State visit to Mozambique.

During the three-day State visit President Mnangagwa and President Nyusi jointly presided over meetings that elevated the two countries’ Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) to Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy strong fraternal relations that date back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. Mozambique is also one of Zimbabwe’s top trading partners in the region.

This week’s engagements are expected to further strengthen bilateral co-operation, trade and investment between the two countries.