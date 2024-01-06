COMMENT: Zimbabwe remains peaceful and conducive to socio-economic activities

ZIMBABWEANS must ignore machinations by merchants of violence agitating for chaos in the country as part of an elaborate plot to derail the nation from its developmental trajectory.

The country is long past the election mode after the revolutionary Zanu-PF party led by President Mnangagwa romped to a decisive victory in last year’s national elections.

However, some elements within the opposition and their allies are still finding it difficult to accept defeat hence their plots to destabilise the country through violence.

We are heartened however, by the vigilance of the law enforcement agents who have since vowed to maintain peace and order in 2024 while safeguarding the implementation of the Second Republic’s National Development Strategy (NDS1).

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a statement, issued a stern warning against any insurgents in response to various social media campaigns by known individuals and organisations.

He said such campaigns pose a threat to the socio-economic stability of the country.

Asst Comm Nyathi reassured the nation that the security situation in Zimbabwe remains peaceful and conducive to socio-economic activities.

He emphasised the constitutional obligation of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to maintain law and order in the country, providing a conducive environment for the implementation of the Second Republic’s developmental projects under NDS1.

“Therefore, any criminal inclination by individuals or groups will be decisively dealt with by the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He also noted the efforts by certain individuals and groups to engage in destabilising activities, such as unsanctioned gatherings, economic sabotage, and spreading alarming messages through social media and activism.

The national police spokesperson reiterated the readiness of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to handle any malcontent or unruly elements intending to cause chaos, disorder, and despondency among Zimbabweans in 2024.

He assured the public that the safety and security of all citizens were guaranteed.

The President has on a number of platforms, including the recent 7th edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo, called on the nation to unite towards shared prosperity.

“We have the responsibility to develop our country brick by brick, stone upon stone, ourselves. The burden of developing our country rests squarely on ourselves. Notwithstanding the unjust illegal sanctions we continue to face, our engagement and re-engagement drive is opening new avenues of co-operation and strategic synergies,” said the President.

“. . . All of us as Zimbabweans from Zambezi to Limpopo, from Mutare to Plumtree, we are one people. The Almighty God has gifted us with stewardship over this beautiful country, full of promise and potential.”