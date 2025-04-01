COMMENT: Zimbabweans refuse to be used by detractors to disturb peace

Zimbabweans yesterday refused calls by the country’s detractors to stage demonstrations against the Government and instead it was business as usual in cities and towns.

The citizens whose thrust now is to turn around the economy, refused to be detracted by the country’s enemies who were calling on them to be on the streets to cause mayhem.

The country’s enemies who seem to have run out of ideas on how to remove the Zanu-PF-led Government through democratic means, hope they can cause anarchy by mobilising citizens to be on the streets demonstrating.

The Second Republic’s policies and programmes have made Zimbabwe an investment destination of choice for both foreign and local investors hence these futile attempts to destabilise the prevailing peace and tranquility in order to scare away potential investors.

The organisers of yesterday’s failed demonstrations instilled fear in citizens when they staged mock arson scenes in Harare and Goromonzi last week hence some businesses decided to close to protect their properties. Some transport operators also withdrew their vehicles from the road, fearing they could be attacked by hooligans who take advantage of such demonstrations.

We want at this juncture to commend Zimbabweans who have refused to be used by selfish individuals who relish to see chaos in this country.

It has been proved in the past that such senseless demonstrations worsen the people’s plight and it is encouraging that citizens now realise this. Those who are usually hit hard by such demonstrations are businesspersons whose properties are damaged and vendors whose stalls are destroyed and wares looted.

Zimbabwe is not a doomed or failed state as alleged by the organisers of yesterday’s failed demonstrations. It is a fact that Zimbabwe is endowed with abundant natural resources that can make a difference but this is only possible if investors are confident that their investments are secure.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to act responsibly and refuse to be used by the country’s detractors to disturb peace, a prerequisite for economic development.

Law enforcement agents should continue to be on alert, to ensure peace prevails across the country. The organisers of yesterday’s failed demonstrations might resort to other means of disturbing the prevailing peace and their efforts should be thwarted.