COMMENT: Zimbabwe’s conducive investment climate paying off

Construction of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) in Manhize, Chirumhanzu District in the Midlands Province

WORK on the US$1 billion integrated Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in Manhize area near Mvuma town which is expected to create 10 000 jobs, is progressing well. The project is being implemented by Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), a subsidiary of Chinese global investment group, Tsingshan Holdings.

A lot of ground has been covered in setting up the plant which is going to completely change the landscape of Mvuma town and its surroundings.

The plant has a potential to produce 1,2 million tonnes of steel per annum when operating at full throttle. The Manhize giant steel plant is one of the many signature projects of the Second Republic that are taking shape across the country.

The revival of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) has taken long and the coming on board of Disco is therefore a very welcome development.

The Manhize area has huge iron ore reserves that could last the mine more than 200 years. This is a confirmation of the abundant mineral resources that the country has which await exploitation hence the appeal to Zimbabweans including those in the diaspora to invest and exploit these resources.

The ongoing establishment of new companies, revival of closed ones as well as opening of new mines, is a positive development that should motivate skilled Zimbabweans in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the task of growing the economy for the benefit of not only themselves but future generations as well.

The present generation has an obligation to bequeath to future generations a prosperous Zimbabwe guided by the national vision of establishing an upper middle-income society by 2030.

Zimbabwe under the Second Republic, resolved to use its local resources to grow the economy despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the United Kingdom, the United States of America and their allies.

Guided by its development philosophy: Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo), Government continues to encourage Zimbabweans to take a leading role in building the Zimbabwe we all want given that the country is endowed with vast natural resources.

What is encouraging is that despite attempts by Zimbabwe’s detractors to negatively portray the country, it continues to attract new investors.

Many investors that have established companies have commended the Government for creating an enabling environment much to the chagrin of the detractors and doomsayers.

Premier African Minerals chief executive officer Mr George Roach, one of the big foreign investors in the country, said recently that Zimbabwe’s investment environment is very conducive for business growth.

Mr Roach whose company is developing one of the biggest lithium mines in the country, Zulu Lithium Mine in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province, said his company is enjoying and benefitting from the country’s conducive investment climate.