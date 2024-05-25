COMMENT: Zimbabwe’s quest to become an upper middle-class society by 2030 fast becoming a reality

President Mnangagwa presiding at the commencement of construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE which has declared that it is “Open for Business,” continues to record positives in the various sectors of the economy, a confirmation that its quest to become an upper middle-class society by 2030 is fast becoming a reality.

The country has over the last few years witnessed tremendous growth in mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing among other sectors as it continues to attract big investors across the globe.

Zimbabwe has in fact, become an investment destination of choice because of Government policies that have created an enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

On Thursday President Mnangagwa laid a foundation stone to mark the start of construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa said the project dovetails with the Second Republic’s quest to broaden the tourism products and integrate the development of the Masuwe Special Economic Zone.

Zimbabwe Cricket said it intends to invest between US$5 million and US10 million in the project and the bulk of the funding will come from International Cricket Council grants.

Zimbabwe Cricket was last year allocated 10 hectares for the construction of an international cricket stadium and ancillary facilities.

The multi-purpose sporting infrastructure will have a central business district, a medical tourism facility, a golf estate, tourism school and conference facilities.

President Mnangagwa said the project was in line with Government’s quest to comprehensively broaden the tourism products and integrate the development of Masuwe Special Economic Zone through promoting sport tourism.

Zimbabwe intends to use the stadium when it jointly hosts the 2027 Cricket World Cup with South Africa and Namibia which means work should start immediately.

Last year Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi urged tourism players across the country to upgrade their facilities in line with global standards in order to attract more tourists and it is encouraging to note that many have taken heed.

Many hotels are being upgraded and new tourist facilities are being built in the different cities and towns. Minister Rwodzi said in order for tourists to spend more days in the country, hotels, lodges and other such facilities that offer services to tourists should meet international standards. We have no doubt that tourists will extend their stay in Victoria Falls once the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium is completed.