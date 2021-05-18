COMMENT: Zim’s efforts to attract foreign investors commendable

A GIANT solar plant with a capacity of adding 100MW to the national grid is under construction in Victoria Falls. The project which is being implemented in four phases, is located a few kilometres from the Victoria Falls International Airport.

Southern Energy which is implementing the project has availed US$31 million for the first phase. Zimbabwe targets to add 2 000MW to the national grid from solar, wind and other sources by 2030.

The Victoria Falls project is among major solar projects expected to boost the country’s electricity generation capacity. The other renewable energy projects worth millions of dollars are set to be implemented in Bulawayo.

A United Kingdom renewable energy company, Naanovo Energy Inc is among the companies that intend to invest in solar energy in Bulawayo. The company announced last February that it is ready to start constructing three solar plants in Bulawayo and another outside Harare at a combined cost of US250 million.

Bulawayo is also awaiting the implementation of a US$150 million waste to energy project after signing the deal with Pragma Leaf Consulting Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited in 2018. Naanovo Energy Inc vice-chairman for Europe and Africa, Mr Anthony Fiddy said had it not been for the Covid-19 travel restrictions, his team would have arrived in the country last year to implement the planned projects.

He said the projects will be implemented under the build, operate and transfer arrangement (BOT). “We will run the plants for 25 years selling the power to the Government and at the end of 25 years we will give the plants to the people of Zimbabwe through the power company,” said Mr Fiddy.

The Bulawayo-based Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) is also planning to construct a solar plant in the city. The Victoria Falls project has been hailed as game-changer not only for Victoria Falls city but the entire Matabeleland North province.

The solar plant is expected to start feeding 25MW to the national grid in August. Another 100MW solar plant is being constructed at Cross Mabale, again in Matabeleland North province and will also feed the national grid.

The implementation of the renewable energy projects across the country is a confirmation of foreign investors’ confidence in the policies of the Second Republic. The challenge therefore, is for Government to continue improving the investment climate so that we continue attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Zimbabwe’s ability to attract foreign investors had in the past been frustrated by high cost of labour, erratic electricity supplies, high taxes and poor transport infrastructure. Some investors were also being frustrated by long and protracted procedures in their quest to invest in the country hence Government has been working on reducing the waiting period.

The cost of transport has been high and the situation has been compounded by deteriorating state of roads and railway infrastructure which are both being addressed.