COMMENT: ZITF 2024 advances the Second Republic’s re-engagement drive

THE 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) ends today after five days of productive engagements between exhibitors and visitors.

The exposition, being held under the theme “Innovation: the catalyst for industrialisation and trade,” attracted 624 exhibitors, 136 of whom are debutants. There are about 123 foreign exhibitors up from 70 last year.

We have the traditional participants such as China, South Africa and Belarus represented with the US, EU and UK participating again this year. Thus, ZITF 2024 served to further consolidate the warm business and diplomatic relationship between our country and its long-time allies.

The Western nations returned to the ZITF last year after boycotting it for more than 20 years over their opposition to the land reform and redistribution programme of the early 2000s. Top envoys from these countries this week spoke of the need to let bygones be bygones and to rebuild their ties with Harare. Thus, ZITF 2024 also served to advance the Second Republic’s re-engagement drive.

President William Ruto of Kenya left his country on Thursday on a three-day, two-nation foreign tour. He was expected to attend the 60th anniversary of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar yesterday. He arrived in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon to officially open this year’s ZITF.

His visit is doubly essential because it was accompanied by the signing of six bilateral agreements between his country and ours. The agreements are on co-operation in healthcare; proposed collaboration between the Zimbabwe Public Service Academy and the Kenya School of Government; science, technology and innovation; and investment promotion facilitation between Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) and its Kenyan counterpart, KenInvest; as well as co-operation in basic education, training and research.

“It is of great significance to emphasise that Zimbabwe and Kenya have intertwined cultural affinities and strong people-to-people relations, which have played a role in moulding a solid social foundation for our bilateral ties to thrive on,” commented Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Frederick Shava.

We extend our warm welcome to President Ruto and thank him for accepting President Mnangagwa’s invitation for him to be the guest of honour at ZITF 2024. His presence, and that of his strong delegation amplify, the international standing that we want ZITF to always project and maintain.

With the signing of the six deals yesterday, we are optimistic that ties between Harare and Nairobi will step up to another level. We think there remains much potential for growth in trade and investment between the two sister republics. The Zida and KenInvest deal should be key towards that end. People-to-people ties are excellent too. The recent decision by Kenya to exempt Zimbabweans travelling to the east African nation from payment of electronic travel authorisation should be key to that end.

Speaking about all the other participants — we urge them to advance all the interactions they had this week into tangible, continuing business arrangements. We laud the strong, permanent exhibitions by China, South Africa, Belarus, Botswana and other traditional partner nations. We hope the participation of UK, EU and the US for the second successive year after the 20-year hiatus will be productive as well.