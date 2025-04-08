COMMENT: ZMTi bridges theory practice gap in journalism training

YESTERDAY we published a story about the establishment of the Zimpapers Training Institute (ZMTi), which we firmly believe represents a potentially significant moment for the media landscape in Zimbabwe.

While existing institutions have diligently striven to equip aspiring journalists with fundamental skills, the industry’s rapid evolution demands a more comprehensive and specialised approach. The ZMTi, with its focus on practical, industry-relevant training, will play a vital role in elevating the quality of journalism across the nation.

One of the most pressing challenges facing Zimbabwean media is the need to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the realities of contemporary newsrooms. In an era of digital disruption, where multimedia storytelling and data-driven journalism are paramount, training must extend beyond traditional print-centric models. The ZMTi will provide crucial hands-on experience in areas such as digital content creation, social media management and verification techniques.

Furthermore, the institute’s potential to complement existing training providers is undeniable. Rather than competing, a collaborative approach could foster a more robust and diverse training ecosystem.

ZMTi, with its access to Zimpapers’ extensive resources and industry connections, will offer specialist modules and workshops that supplement the broader curricula of other institutions. Joint initiatives, such as guest lectures, mentorship programmes and shared research projects, will create a synergistic effect, benefitting the entire journalistic community.

The success of ZMTi hinges on several critical factors. Firstly, the institute must seek to uphold the highest ethical standards and promote critical thinking, which are essential for producing journalists who can serve the public interest with integrity. Secondly, continuous professional development for existing journalists is equally vital. The ZMTi should offer refresher courses and specialised training to help seasoned practitioners adapt to the changing media landscape.

Finally, the institute should strive for accreditation and recognition from reputable international bodies. This will not only enhance its credibility but also ensure that Zimbabwean journalists are equipped with skills that meet global standards.