COMMENT:2023 elections: Zim should demonstrate it has come of age

EVENTS unfolding in Mozambique confirm that Africa has come of age and is seeking solutions to its own problems. The days when opposition political parties in different African countries were stooges of the West, are over.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of Renamo, the former insurgency and military group that waged a civil war against the Frelimo-led Government of Mozambique last Friday, President Mnangagwa said Africa should continue seeking solutions to its own problems while focusing on attaining social-economic development and growth in a sustainable and peaceful environment.

He said the end of conflict between the Mozambican Government and Renamo rebels showed that Africa had come of age to deal with its own challenges.

Renamo has since become a fully-fledged opposition political party and has been participating in national discourse and elections.

“This gathering is of great importance, not only to our region, but for Africa. Additionally, the occasion dovetails with the African Union’s commitment to ‘silencing the guns’ on our continent,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the entrenchment of peace and security gives impetus to the accelerated realisation of social-economic development for the people of Mozambique, the Sadc region and the continent as a whole.

The events happening in Mozambique where the Mozambican Government and Renamo put the interests of their country first, are very relevant to Zimbabwe as the country prepares to participate in the harmonised general elections in August.

There is a need for a new culture of opposition politics that respects and advances Zimbabwe’s interests as opposed to being stooges of the West.

Members of opposition political parties are Zimbabweans first and foremost hence should work for Zimbabwe’s development and prosperity.

Zimbabweans should have a shared vision regardless of one’s political affiliation when it comes to national interests.

We hope that the opposition political parties are guided by what one of their leaders, Mr Douglas Mwonzora said in 2021 when he said opposition parties in Zimbabwe had adopted a new philosophy, a new way of doing politics guided by what is in the best interest of Zimbabweans.

“It must be Zimbabweans first and our political self-aggrandisement second,” said Mr Mwonzora.

He said gone were the days of politics of acrimony, violence, hate and intolerance.

Mr Mwonzora said yesteryear’s opposition politics should be substituted by rational disputation and tolerance. We therefore continue to urge leaders of political parties to preach peace and tolerance as candidates canvass for votes during this campaigns period.

Now is the time for political parties to engage voters and explain what they intend to do once voted into office but we however want to remind Zimbabweans that after the elections we have an obligation — winners and losers — to build the Zimbabwe we all want.