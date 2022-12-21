COMMENT:BCC must address challenges emanating from illegal vending

HAS the City of Bulawayo gone to the dogs? It seems there is nothing that can move the current city fathers to act and restore Bulawayo’s former glory.

The city is led by people who have no love for Bulawayo, but their own selfish political interests. Leading the city is now a get-rich-scheme.

How else do we explain the total collapse of systems, congestion in the city centre, total disregard of city by-laws and failure to control unruly bus companies?

And now the failure of council has attracted the interest of Central Government. As we report today, Government has directed Bulawayo City Council to strengthen its by-laws in a bid to restore order and deal with the congestion menace in the city centre.

We have complained before about the chaos in the city centre where cross-border buses are virtually taking over parking spaces and inter-city buses have turned Central Park into a terminus.

Some of the buses have turned parking space along Fife Street in the city centre into a rank while others park between Leopold Takawira Avenue and 6th Avenue, opposite Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Pirate taxi operators have also invaded various parts of the city, while the illegal activities of bus operators have also attracted vendors.

Speaking during a Covid-19 taskforce meeting in Bulawayo last Friday, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said BCC should revisit its by-laws and make them relevant to the city’s demands.

“The issue of congestion is a serious one. The city council has a responsibility to come up with new by-laws and strengthen existing ones to address the challenges emanating from illegal vending activities and congestion in the city centre,” he said.

“You can no longer continue to use the Covid-19 pandemic to control chaos in the city. So, your by-laws are there to make sure that we tackle such challenges.

“The issue of 5th Avenue obviously needs to be given special attention. It cannot wait until you strengthen the by-laws. Council should also work with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) because they are the ones responsible for SMEs.”

BCC needs the Local Government and Public Works Minister to come from Harare and complain about congestion as a result of illegal pick-up and drop-off points, and illegal vending.

Don’t the city fathers have eyes? Are they oblivious of all the chaos and filth in the city centre?

We pray that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works follows up on his directive to ensure that stringent by-laws are enacted and enforced.

The city fathers have failed, and now Central Government must micro manage the city.