COMMENT:Government must make sure mining firms abide by regulations

Zimbabwe has witnessed phenomenal growth in the mining sector during the past few years which is attributed to Government’s efforts to create an enabling environment.

The output of the mining sector increased from US$2,7 billion in 2017 to US$6 billion last year. Many new mines across the country have started production thereby boosting the confidence that the Government’s target of a US$12 billion mining industry by the end of this year will be realised.

The latest mine to come on board is Muchesu Coking Coal Project in Binga which started production more than a week ago. The mine which belongs to Contango Holdings, produced its first washed coking coal on Tuesday last week.

The mine’s target is to produce 20 000 tonnes of washed coking coal per month. Contango Holdings’ Mine joins many other new mines that have started production across the country, a confirmation that Zimbabwe is fast becoming an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond. Another new mine is Zulu Lithium Mine in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South Province which started production in April this year.

The lithium mine has probably the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pregmite in the country covering about 3,5km2. The mine is already employing hundreds of locals and many more are set to be employed as production increases. Many lithium mining projects are also taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world.

The other lithium mines are Sabi Star Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine and Kamativi Lithium Mine. The other new investor in the mining sector that has taken advantage of the country’s conducive investment environment is Tsingshan Holdings whose subsidiary Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) is investing US$1 billion to set up an integrated Iron and Steel Plant near Mvuma.

The new investments in the mining sector are very welcome but this should not be at the expense of the environment. Companies that are benefiting from the country’s natural resources such as minerals should ensure that in the event of their activities causing damage to the environment, they commit resources for the rehabilitation of such environment.

What is happening at Boterekwa escarpment in Shurugwi is unacceptable and urgent measures should be taken to protect the environment. It seems it’s a free-for-all at the gold-rich escarpment where companies using heavy equipment are destroying the environment with reckless abandon.

Companies mining along the escarpment should foot the bill for rehabilitating the damaged environment. The once famous Scenic Shurugwi has become a pale shadow of its former self because of these companies that are just after getting rich from mining the gold.

We want to implore Government to move with speed to stop further damage to the environment while ensuring mining companies start the rehabilitation work.