COMMENT:Indiscipline in the marketplace must stop

There is complete chaos in the market place because of rampant indiscipline as businesses are doing as they please despite Government’s warnings of severe consequences for such conduct.

Businesses are adjusting prices daily based on the black market exchange rates and it seems they have decided to ignore warnings from Government to stop the malpractice.

Some businesses even have the audacity of selling some products exclusively in forex despite Government’s repeated warnings that such conduct is illegal.

Consumers that do not have forex are now being denied the right to buy some products which are being sold exclusively in forex. There is urgent need for Government intervention to bring sanity in the market place because the situation is now out of control.

The consumers have been squeezed to the wall by businesses that are profiteering from the chaos caused by the indiscipline in the market place.

Government should urgently enforce new measures to deal with extortionate prices of basic commodities as moral suasion seems to have failed.

Last year when the country experienced similar prices hike madness and at almost the same time, Government threatened to employ new tools to deal with the problem and now is the right time to do so.

Businesses have refused to take heed of Government’s call for them to refrain from fleecing consumers and the Government has no option but to punish errant businesses.

On Tuesday President Mnangagwa warned that price manipulators risked being locked up but it seems businesses have not been moved as they continue to do forward pricing and adjusting prices daily.

Indiscipline in the market place as President Mnangagwa observed last year, is now so entrenched and even obstinate that it is increasingly becoming a political challenge to the whole establishment.

Most basic commodities are now beyond the reach of many consumers because businesses are constantly increasing the prices as they chase the black-market rates.

What has worsened the situation is that salaries of most workers are not being reviewed constantly to match the prices.

The volatile parallel market exchange rate is causing havoc in the market place hence consumers are calling on Government to urgently act.

What is clear is that the economic problems we are facing now are as a result of market indiscipline and as such unscrupulous businesses must be whipped into line.

It is our fervent hope that businesses will not wait for Government to employ new tools to enforce discipline in the market place.