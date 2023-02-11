COMMENT: Leave no stone unturned in drug peddlers hunt

WE commend the ongoing national operation by the police to weed out drug peddlers which has seen close to 2 000 offenders arrested as the law enforcement agents take a decisive step to eradicate drug abuse in the country.

Yesterday, police in Lupane, Matabeleland North arrested seven people in connection with cultivating 246 plants of dagga in the ongoing nationwide operation “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something.”

The operation, which started last week after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords, had netted 1 655 suspects by yesterday.

During the operation, police recovered large quantities of mbanje, crystal methamphetamine commonly referred to as mutoriro and bottles of banned addictive cough syrups such as Broncleer, Benylin with codeine and Adco-Salterpyn syrup, among other illicit substances.

Police this week warned cross-border bus and truck drivers, who are believed to be part of the drugs smuggling syndicate, to stop the practice or face dire consequences.

Police and other authorities have since increased surveillance and checks at all border posts as the operation against drug suppliers and peddlers intensifies.

There have been reports that some truck drivers are paid to smuggle illicit substances into the country for delivery to dealers and peddlers. Bus drivers on intercity routes are also part of the distribution network.

Police are, however, on high alert and any driver found with drugs will be arrested and prosecuted and their buses or haulage trucks impounded.

Recently, police said they were also now conducting door-to-door searches to flush out drug dealing.

Suspected drug havens have been randomly raided by police carrying out stop-and-search operations.

Rounding up drug kingpins will help save young people, many of whom are struggling with drug addiction.

Roadblocks will also be mounted where motorists will be stopped and searched, together with their passengers.

As we have said here before, this is the perfect opportunity for members of the public to work with the police in identifying drug kingpins in their respective areas so that they face the full wrath of the law.

This is the time to liberate communities from the clutches of these notorious drug peddlers and as we have said before, the culprits are known and communities must play their part in ensuring that they are identified and arrested.

Drug kingpins must not be allowed to continue poisoning society and it is our wish that the ongoing operation continues until the drug problem in the country is effectively dealt with.