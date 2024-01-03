COMMENT:Let’s build on successes recorded in the past year towards achieving Vision 2030

AS the country entered the New Year on Monday, it is important to heed President Mnangagwa’s calls for unity to build on successes recorded in the past year towards the achievement of Vision 2030.

In his address during the 7th edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Sunday, President Mnangagwa said in light of the sanctions, the country will continue to tap into home-grown economic solutions spearheaded by the Second Republic.

He said since the coming of the Second Republic, the country has witnessed tremendous transformative development.

The Second Republic’s philosophy of not leaving anyone and no place behind has managed to improve the country’s perception and image.

“Since the advent of the Second Republic, we have realised transformative development which is lifting our nation towards a brighter and prosperous future. We remain determined to maintain a culture of diligence, self-reliance and hard honest work in the face of machinations of our detractors,” said President Mnangagwa

He said it was incumbent upon citizens to develop the country and implored them to embrace the culture of honest hard work.

“We have the responsibility to develop our country brick by brick, stone upon stone, ourselves. The burden of developing our country rests squarely on ourselves. Notwithstanding the unjust illegal sanctions we continue to face, our engagement and re-engagement drive is opening new avenues of cooperation and strategic synergies,” he said.

“This attests to our guarding foreign policy objective that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

Quoting extensively from scriptures as he spread a message of love and nation-building, President Mnangagwa said the annual service provides a perfect platform to gather in unity as a nation.

“We gather before the Lord today to thank Him as a nation for the rains, peace, blessings, and progress which in His own will and sovereignty are granted to our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. We thus humbly go before the throne of the Almighty God to seek His help and blessings for 2024 which is dawning on us,” he said.

“All of us as Zimbabweans from Zambezi to Limpopo, from Mutare to Plumtree, we are one people. The Almighty God has gifted us with stewardship over this beautiful country, full of promise and potential. I applaud the Church for bringing us together in the spirit of peace, love, harmony, and unity.”