COMMENT: Let’s continue to embrace unity, diversity

The late Cde Robert Mugabe and the late Cde Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo after signing the Unity accord

TODAY marks 36 years since the signing of the historic Unity Accord by the late former President Cde Robert Mugabe and late former Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, cementing peace and unity in the country on a day that was to be celebrated as Unity Day.

The Unity Accord is credited for ending the Gukurahundi period, bringing together the two liberation movements — PF Zapu and Zanu — under the banner of Zanu-PF.

The Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa, has gone a step further towards entrenching unity in the country by facilitating open discussions on Gukurahundi towards achieving healing and closure.

This year’s celebrations come just days after traditional leaders revealed that they were ready to conduct public hearings for the Gukurahundi episode after the training of people who will assist them in conducting the hearings has been completed.

Consultations are underway to finalise the date when the hearings will start next year and President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the outreach programme.

President Mnangagwa last year launched a manual and handbook, which traditional leaders produced to guide them during the public hearings.

Chiefs have since received laptops, cellphones and recorders which they will use to collect data during the public hearings.

This week, Vice President Kembo Mohadi called on the nation to embrace unity and diversity.

“It is important for all Zimbabweans to cherish the values of unity, freedom, and peace that our pioneer leaders, who were the signatories to the Unity Accord, (Dr Nkomo and Cde Mugabe) strived and stood for. Unity Day is a special day that signifies unity for the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

VP Mohadi urged Zimbabweans to shun tribalism and unite as a nation in honour of the country’s founding fathers who championed and preached unity.

“Dr Nkomo’s wish was to see Zimbabweans of all races united and this desire for a united Zimbabwe saw him leading the then PF Zapu to sign the 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF. This unity between former PF-Zapu and Zanu was at his behest, and for us former PF-Zapu cadres, Father Zimbabwe is the one who left us united and we will continue clinging onto that unity,” he said.

Yesterday, Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri called on Zimbabweans not to forget the vision for Zimbabwe bestowed by the country’s founding fathers.

“This is a picture of a united and prosperous nation where all people from all walks of life could live in peace and tranquility,” she said.

Added Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri: “On this National Unity Day, we have the chance to remember the tremendous progress made by our visionary leader Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa towards promoting; unity, peace, and development as well as to affirm the innate strength of our country.

Zimbabwe has emerged as a symbol of enduring peace and stability as a consequence of the Unity Accord.

“Not only do we celebrate national unity, but we also owe it our wholehearted devotion. The Unity Accord serves as a reminder to everyone that continuing to be committed to a process based on inclusion, integration, and reconciliation is the only way to protect Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Under the wise leadership of His Excellency, The President, Cde

Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF-led Government has ensured that no one and no community is left behind.”