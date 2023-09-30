COMMENT:Let’s get out of election mode and concentrate on building the country

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa knows that he lost last month’s election.

That is why he did not challenge the result in court. But he continues to make noises, casting aspersions on the election and calling for a fresh one. He, too, wants what he describes as “talks” with the victors. He knows that some gullibles in his base want to hear that. He wants to create and sustain that sense of uncertainty in the country and thinks even the winners will agree with him.

He did that after losing the 2018 election, refusing to concede.

However, having failed to bring any evidence before the court to back up his claim of electoral irregularities, serious people know that he, indeed lost and acknowledges that reality. That is why Sadc, the UN and other fair-minded institutions have congratulated President Mnangagwa for his victory.

It is now time to move on. It is now time for President Mnangagwa and his party, Zanu-PF, to utilise their fresh five-year mandate to govern and develop the country.

Zimbabweans voted in a peaceful manner and the result was a credible reflection of their will. It is their victory. They must not allow a sore loser and his handlers to scandalise their victory.

That is what the President said when addressing the revolutionary party’s Politburo on Thursday. “Now that the elections are behind us, we should not be distracted by the leader of the main opposition who remains struck in the past while both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election re-rerun is a pipe dream, the earlier he realises that, the better for himself and his opposition party,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Now that Government is in place, it is my expectation that the party will concertedly work hard to complement Government efforts in the implementation and development of national policies, programmes and projects. In rolling out the party and Government programmes under this Second Term of the Second Republic, we remain guided by the philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.”

Indeed, we have in our country, a garrulous opposition which thinks an election is only free and fair when it wins it.

They pretend to be democrats yet do not appreciate that everyone else has a democratic right to have a point of view that can be contrary to theirs.

As the President said, Zimbabweans must not waste their time listening to Mr Chamisa. They must get out of election mode and concentrate on building their country and their livelihoods.