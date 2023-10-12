COMMENT:Parents, guardians protect children against polio

Polio had been defeated in Africa, but has resurged in a few countries over the past year or two.

Burundi announced its first case in 30 years in March this year. Malawi had 17 suspected cases by July. In Mozambique 33 cases of paralysis recorded last year were caused by polio.

Fortunately for Zimbabwe, no case has been recorded. That is attributable to the country’s strong surveillance and vaccination systems over the years.

On Tuesday, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora launched the fourth-round national polio vaccination campaign. This came after three rounds whose success rate was 89 percent, 91 percent and 94,5 percent.

The Government and its partners target to reach and protect all the nearly 2,8 million children under five years of age with a supplementary dose of the polio vaccine. It expects that the fourth round will surpass 95 percent which is the benchmark set by the World Health Organisation.

But for that target to be met, parents and guardians must turn up at vaccination centres with their children and or under-five relatives up to Friday when the latest round is scheduled to end.

“May I end by calling upon all parents and other caregivers of children across Zimbabwe regardless of religion, place or social standing to ensure that all children under five years of age are vaccinated during this period so that we maintain our hard-earned polio-free status as a country,” said Dr Mombeshora, while launching the vaccination campaign in Victoria Falls on Tuesday.

Polio is an ancient disease, which has been eliminated in many jurisdictions worldwide but has flared up in some African nations. There is no need for anyone to suffer as a result of this infection. But parents and guardians must know that while the disease was basically eliminated in our country decades ago, there is always that risk that if kids are not vaccinated, it can resurface. It is a debilitating infection which can paralyse and kill.

Between 70% and 95% of people infected with poliovirus do not exhibit any symptoms. Of those with symptoms, most people have mild ones with flu-like and intestinal symptoms. There is no treatment for the disease, but the good thing is that it can be prevented through vaccination for under-fives.

Therefore, we stress Dr Mombeshora’s encouragement for parents and guardians to get their children and or charges vaccinated against polio. The Government has set up vaccination centres across the country where children can get the polio dose. It is painless, takes a second and comes at no cost yet it gives lifelong protection.

We encourage even some apostolic sects which teach against modern medicine. Yes, we respect their faith and beliefs. They enjoy freedom of conscience and choice. The Constitution guarantees them those rights.

However, parents are not their under-five kids. They must not choose for them.

So, we reiterate, parents and guardians must make sure that their children get the protection until Friday. If they miss Friday, we are sure that polio vaccination is routine at all health centres nationwide, so the window is always open, and must be utilised.