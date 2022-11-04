COMMENT:Police, public co-operation vital in curbing crime

WE would like to commend the police in Bulawayo for their swift response and intensive investigations leading to the arrest of a domestic worker who kidnapped her employers’ son and stole their vehicle in Paddonhurst on Monday.

Barely two days after she was employed, the maid stole the car keys from her employers’ bedroom before making off with their child who will be turning 2 this December.

On realising that the domestic worker had kidnapped their child and stolen their vehicle, the employers quickly notified the police who, in a short space of time, attended the scene and launched investigations.

The domestic worker was arrested the next day through the collaboration of the police and members of the public after her pictures were splashed on social media with appeals for anyone who spots her to notify the law enforcement agents.

She appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira yesterday facing charges of kidnapping and theft.

Mr Dzira convicted the domestic worker after she pleaded guilty to all the charges.

She will appear in court again today for sentencing.

There are several children still missing, having disappeared under different circumstances and members of the public are encouraged to emulate the residents who tipped the police leading to the arrest of the domestic worker.

We have said here many times that effective policing does not rest on the police alone as they rely on information from the public to identify and arrest criminals.

It is important, therefore, for members of the public to always notify the police of any suspicious activities and help in solving crimes.

We also urge the public to be diligent in vetting domestic workers and the police are readily available to assist with the checks.

Agencies that engage domestic workers are also encouraged to be thorough in vetting candidates lest they deploy criminals to people’s households.

Outside the Paddonhurst case, we have heard of cases where some domestic workers have worked with criminals in robbing their employers.

The agencies must also be registered and operating within the confines of the law.

The Paddonhurst family was lucky to be reunited with their son alive and unharmed due to the brilliant work of the police working with the public.

We once again say hats off to the police for the great job they did in reuniting the tot with his family, recovering the vehicle and arresting the thieving domestic worker.