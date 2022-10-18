COMMENT:Second Republic committed to cementing national unity

THE launch of the manual on the Gukurahundi processes by chiefs at State House in Bulawayo yesterday, confirms the Second Republic’s commitment to cement national unity towards collective prosperity.

Most importantly, the launch has shamed the country’s detractors and Gukurahundipreneurs who have over the years used the emotive issue for selfish political gain.

It had become a tradition for the nation’s detractors and some political formations to invoke the Gukurahundi issue every time the country was preparing for elections to try and rally people from the southern parts of the country against the ruling Zanu-PF party and Government.

Beyond their selfish political agendas, the merchants of divisions did not care about a solution or closure regarding Gukurahundi.

Theirs was to milk the emotive issue for their own political interests and nothing else.

President Mnangagwa, speaking during the launch yesterday, called on Zimbabweans to shun elements bent on causing divisions in the country.

“Despite our determination to achieve unity, our nation has not been spared of the divisive machinations of our detractors who seek to drive a wedge between our people and generally destabilise our country.

“The Gukurahundi issue has provided fertile ground for those who seek to retain us in a locked position of perpetual conflict and acrimony,” said the President.

“Some political formations have sought to use the Gukurahundi issue as a political weapon which they deploy in the regions of Matabeleland and Midlands in order to gain political mileage for selfish political ends.”

Added the President, “You will have noted that whenever we approach elections external forces using political parties which they control, make a concerted effort to incite citizens to engage in divisive conduct, ostensibly all under the quest of achieving what they term justice for the region.

“I urge you all to be vigilant and to disregard any attempts by any party or grouping to achieve political mileage through the Gukurahundi issue. Never again shall we be divided by those who purport to teach democracy.”

President Mnangagwa said traditional leaders, in consultation with the Government, are best placed to deal with issues affecting their respective communities.

“To the external detractors who seek to maintain Gukurahundi as a perennial fountain of conflict, I say to you lingena ngaphi? This is a matter for Zimbabweans and shall be resolved by the people of Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.