COMMENT:The new Standard Code of Conduct for all pupils most welcome

THE Standard Code of Conduct for all pupils across the country that will come into effect when the second school term starts next month to curb violence and bullying is a welcome development, especially in the face of recent tragic incidents in learning institutions.

There have been increasing cases of bullying and drug abuse cases at learning institutions across the country, some leading to death.

In February, a Form Four pupil from Founders High School, Wayne Ndlovu (16) died after being stabbed by a learner from Hamilton High School.

Wayne’s killer has been charged with murder and is behind bars.

On the other hand, a Form Three pupil from Hamilton High School Jayden Saudan (15), committed suicide last month with his family claiming that it was due to bullying.

However, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dismissed claims that Jayden committed suicide due to bullying saying it was in fact due to differences within his family.

In Harare, a 17-year-old from Churu Farm in Glen View was also stabbed to death by another pupil of the same age.

The police are still investigating the matter but the suspect was allegedly defending himself from the victim and his friend, who had been bullying him for breaking a stapler at school.

On Sunday, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said Government is crafting a code of conduct and updated circulars on bullying to respond to challenges obtaining within schools.

“Basically in the new document, we want to sharpen the eyes of school administrators so that they have a clear understanding of what is happening in schools.

“It may mean that they might need to do sporadic checks on what learners are carrying as they come to school,” said the Deputy Minister.

“Of course bullying has always been there but of late, it has taken a new dimension where lives have been lost. So we are now updating protocols on what schools should do and what they should not do.”

In a ministerial statement to the National Assembly last Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Moyo said the updated policy would be finalised by the end of April.

“My ministry has completed stakeholder consultations on the alignment of policy implementation circulars to the Education Amendment Act. This has resulted in the updating of circulars on bullying as well as the production of a standard code of conduct for all pupils across Zimbabwe.

“I am happy to confirm that all senior and middle managers as well as school leadership participated in the consultations and made their inputs into the updating of policy implementation circulars aimed at improving the quality of pupil safeguarding at all schools.

“Such documents are now at final editing stage and will be in schools by the end of April 2023. It is a fact that children need to be peaceful if they are to perform well in their school work,” Deputy Minister Moyo said.