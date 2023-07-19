COMMENT:The thrust now should be beneficiation of minerals

COMMUNITIES across the country are already enjoying the fruits of the Government’s policy of leaving no one and no place behind when it comes to development.

Matabeleland region that has over the years been regarded as marginalised and least developed has since the coming in of the Second Republic witnessed massive development which is attributed to the Government’s policy of equitable development across the country.

Districts such as Binga which in the past were said to be remote, are enjoying their own share of development projects.

Binga has over the past few years witnessed massive infrastructural development that include construction of roads, refurbishment of Binga Airstrip, construction of a vocational training centre and many other such projects meant to transform the people’s lives. This has seen the district attracting new investors which include Lubu Coking Coal Project owned by Contango Holdings. President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Lubu Coking Coal Project soon.

The country is still under the illegal Western economic sanctions hence the Second Republic has resolved to use its resources to implement its industrialisation and modernisation programme as it pushes to attain an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Zimbabwe like the rest of Africa, is cognisant of the need to leapfrog its modernisation and industrialisation by adopting science, technology and innovation.

The country is endowed with natural resources such as minerals, good agricultural land, gas reserves and other such resources hence the new thrust is beneficiation and value addition so that the country derives maximum benefits from the resources.

Zimbabwe through its institutions of higher learning is directing its efforts to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Government has said it can no longer afford to export raw materials to benefit Western countries but companies should instead produce finished products.

The many minerals that are being discovered each passing day should be processed into finished products so that the country enjoys maximum benefits while at the same time creating employment for its citizens.

We want at this juncture to implore companies especially mines to invest in establishing processing plants so that most of our minerals are processed locally.

Recently President Mnangagwa commissioned the US$300 million Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe Plant in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province. The plant which processes about 4,5 million tonnes of lithium per year, is one of the many new investments in response to the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra.

It is these big mining companies that should take a lead in processing our minerals locally. We want to commend Government for ensuring development is spread across the country to improve people’s livelihoods.