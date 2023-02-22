COMMENT:We cannot afford to lose the war against drug abuse

THE announcement yesterday by President Mnangagwa that his Government is setting up specialised medical facilities to provide services to drug addiction and survivors of substance abuse is a major milestone in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse.

The President said this while addressing thousands of youths drawn from the country’s 10 provinces during the National Youth Day celebrations at Lupane State University (LSU) campus in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

The theme of this year’s National Youth Day, “Drugs and substance abuse; a threat to Vision 2030; everyone’s responsibility,” resonates with the Inter-Ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse efforts to help survivors find their way back into society.

Yesterday the President also emphasized that the Second Republic will continue to avail opportunities for youths to realise their full potential and contribute to Vision 2030, the attainment of upper-middle income economy status.

“To this end, my Government is setting up specialised medical facilities to provide service to drug addicts and survivors of substance abuse. Equally, greater focus is being given to strengthen the delivery of quality services in the mental health sub-sector and provision of related psycho-social support nets,” President Mnangagwa said, adding that drug and substance abuse is one of the leading causes of crime, gang violence, dysfunctional families, injury and premature death of young people.

Just last week, Wayne Ndlovu, a Form Four pupil at Founders High School was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old Hamilton High School pupil.

While police have not linked Wayne’s death or high school gang violence to drug and substance abuse, such unfortunate incidences can easily become a common occurrence if the war against drugs is not won.

This is why the President has directed police and other security arms to be swift and firm in flushing out drug syndicates and associated supply chains.

“No stone will be left unturned. Communities are urged to expose those who harbour drug peddlers and merchandisers. No one is above the law,” President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

The Inter-Ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse, has also undertaken to “curtail the supply and reduce the demand for dangerous drugs and substances, reduce harm and provide access to treatment and rehabilitation services as well as ensure the provision of psycho-social support and reintegration of survivors of drugs and substance abuse back into society.”

This year’s National Youth Day celebrations at the LSU campus in Lupane and the preceding police operation, which saw the arrest of scores of drug and illicit alcohol peddlers, will be remembered as the star of a war that will save many young lives. A war that will save the future of Zimbabwe.

We call for the collective effort of all Zimbabweans in this war against drug and substance abuse. This is a war we cannot afford to lose.

Our youth need us.