COMMENT:Winners must serve people regardless of political affiliation

We want to commend ruling party Zanu-PF losing candidates in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South who have made a commitment to continue with development prorammes despite losing the just ended harmonised elections. The losing candidates have also said they are ready to work with the winners to develop their respective areas.

This is as it should because we all remain Zimbabweans, winners and losers. We are also aware of losers from other political parties including Presidential candidates who have accepted the election results and also pledged to work for the development of the country and they too should be applauded.

We have said before that elections come and go but Zimbabwe remains our home as winners and losers hence the need to have a shared vision when it comes to grow our economy and improve our livelihoods. The winners should demonstrate their magnanimity by embracing all citizens because they are now leaders of communities made of individuals belonging to different political parties.

Those who have been elected councillors, MPs and senators are now representatives of the people from their wards or constituencies and should serve the people equally regardless of their political affiliation.

The winners have been given the mandate to preside over the people’s governance issues in their respective areas and what this means is that they now carry the burden of improving the people’s livelihoods. The Councillors, MPs and Senators, guided by the Government policy of living no one and no place behind, should strive to develop their areas.

We want to repeat again that we have no doubt that all those who were elected into office will be equal to the task. These winners, we believe, are men and women whose conduct is beyond reproach because they have been entrusted with the responsibility to make decisions on behalf of the citizens.

The present generation, we have said before, has an obligation to bequeath to future generations a prosperous country and this is only possible if we all work hard. Zimbabwe is endowed with natural resources that include several minerals and we therefore have no excuse for failing to make it the Zimbabwe we all want. The country has the potential to be among leading economies in the region and beyond and all that is needed is a united people working hard.

Zimbabwe has already demonstrated that it has what it takes to be among economic giants by producing enough maize and wheat for its consumption. The previous Government implemented a number of life-changing development projects across the country during the past five years and the incoming Government should maintain or build on this momentum. Government should continue to create an enabling business environment so that the country continues to attract big investors in the different sectors of the economy.

We want to once again remind Zimbabweans that it is us and us only that can improve our livelihoods by taking advantage of our abundant resources. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo /Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.