COMMNT: Indeed Zimbabwe is open for business

NEW investors that are setting up businesses across the country since the coming in of the Second Republic have confirmed that indeed Zimbabwe is Open for Business.

Premier African Minerals chief executive officer Mr. George Roach, one of the big foreign investors in the country, said on Thursday that Zimbabwe’s investment environment is very conducive for business growth and urged other investors to take advantage of the country’s abundant investment opportunities.

Mr. Roach, whose company is developing one of the biggest lithium mines in the country, Zulu Lithium Mine in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province, said his company is enjoying and benefiting from the country’s conducive investment climate.

The Fort Rixon mine is expected to start production within the next two months and Mr. Roach said he was pleased with the rate at which equipment is being assembled.

“I believe we are on target to start production during the first quarter of this year,” he said.

Mr. Roach is among the many investors that have commended the Government for creating an enabling environment for the establishment of new businesses by both local and foreign investors.

Zimbabwe is in fact, now an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond as evidenced by the many new companies that are investing millions of dollars in the different sectors of the economy such as mining.

Many lithium mining projects are taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world at a time when lithium is the mineral of the moment due to the production of electric cars.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, and digital cameras.

Late last year, President Mnangagwa presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for a new US$130 million Sabi Star Lithium Mine in Buhera district, Manicaland province which is expected to produce 300 000 tonnes of the mineral annually.

The Sabi Star Lithium Mine is also expected to start production this year.

The other lithium mines are Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine, and Kamativi Lithium Mine.

Many companies last year responded to Zimbabwe is Open for BusinZimbabwe’sand the trend is set to continue this year.

What is encouraging is that some of the new companies like Zulu Lithium Mine are employing skilled Zimbabweans in the diaspora, a confirmation that Zimbabwe has the required skilled manpower.

Mr. Roach said Zulu Lithium Mine has engaged Zimbabwean artisans who are based in South Africa to undertake some of the construction works at the new mine.

It is these skilled Zimbabweans in the diaspora that the Government is encouraging to return home and use their skills to exploit the country’s abundant resources for the development of the motherland. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).