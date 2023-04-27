Communication MoU to spur Africa’s digital growth

27 Apr, 2023 - 10:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Communication MoU to spur Africa’s digital growth

The Chronicle

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

THE Smart Africa and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariats today signed a memorandum of agreement in Victoria Falls that seeks to enhance collaboration in information, communication and technology to develop a Single Digital Market for Africa under the AfCFTA.

Wamkele Mene signing

Smart Africa Director General and chief executive officer, Mr Lacina Koné and Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA Secretariat Wamkele Mene signed on behalf of the two institutions.

Mr Lacina Kone

The agreement will see them cooperate mainly in the areas of technical support to the development and implementation of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, cooperation in work related to digital transformation and promotion of digital financial inclusion.

 

In brief remarks Mr MENE said by signing of the MOU, they seek to leverage expertise of Smart Africa and digital solutions in addressing trade challenges.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting