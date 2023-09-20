Communities urged to help people with rare diseases

Thokozile Mbedzi

AN organisation advocating for wellness of people with rare conditions held a workshop in Bulawayo recently to raise awareness about the plight of people with rare diseases.

Esandleni esihle/Ruwoko rwakanaka organised the event that was attended by churches, social welfare department, police and Government ministries.

Addressing participants, Esandleni esihle/Ruwoko rwakanaka chairperson who is also the national tree planting ambassador Mr Never Bonde said: “Esandleni esihle /ruwoko rwakanaka is appealing to churches, organisations and individuals to help people with rare diseases.

“Rare diseases are real and we need to put our hands together and help those affected in cash and kind to cater for different needs like tests,medication ,food and clothes.

“Let us all take our children or those who are ill to hospital before it is too late such that our doctors can help or do tests while the conditions are not yet out of hand.

Mr Mehluli Ncube representing Masowe churches pledged to teach congregants about what he had learnt at the workshop.

“l learned a lot and will also go back to our churches and talk about this good initiative,” said Mr Ncube.

Mr Thando Moyo of Samp Mlaudzi and Practitioners said the workshop was a fruitful eye opener.

“l urge parents and guardians to take children to hospital for early detection of rare conditions,” said Mr Moyo.

Mrs Cathrine Huni, a Brethren in Christ Church representative, said: “l learnt a lot about the rare diseases and we hope to come together as the corporate world and help those in need.”