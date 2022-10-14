Community borehole laced with cyanide

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Villagers in Ward 31 in Munyathi are living in fear after cyanide was reportedly thrown into a public borehole for yet to be ascertained reasons.

Authorities in the area were forced to disconnect the borehole to protect the villagers from using the contaminated water after two donkeys reportedly died after consuming the contaminated water.

Ward 31 Councilor Tichafa Chitate confirmed the incident saying the culprits behind the poisoning were not yet known.

“It is true that we had to disengage the borehole to protect villagers from consuming the contaminated water. This is a very unfortunate incident as we are yet to know the culprit and the intentions behind such an act. We are however thankful that no person was yet to consume the water,” he said.

The councilor said two donkeys died soon after consuming the contaminated water leading to the owner raised alarm.

“The man was making his donkeys drink water at the water source as it is used by both villagers and their livestock. Luckily the owner did not drink the water himself but made the donkeys drink and they collapsed and died instantly. That is when he raised alarm and we decided to disconnect the borehole as a precaution until we ascertain what happened,” said Cllr Chitate.

He however said the situation leaves the villagers stranded as they have to travel long distances to access clean water.

“The villagers are now facing acute water challenges as the next borehole is far from them. The situation is even worse for livestock. But we are working with relevant authorities that the situation be addressed as soon as possible,” he said.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Kwekwe District Officer, Mr Daniel Magombedze said the samples tested positive.

“I can confirm that we rushed to Munyathi were we collected samples for testing and they indeed tested positive for poisoning. We also advised the community to stop using the borehole until a solution is found,” said Magombedze.

Police say they were yet to get the report.