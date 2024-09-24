Community efforts in Mutoko address dangers of illegal mining pits

Online Writer

MASHONALAND East — In a collaborative effort to enhance community safety, Mutoko South legislator, Cde Isaac Tasikani, alongside representatives from Silveira House, Mutoko Rural District Council (RDC), the police, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and the District Development Coordinator’s office, have joined forces with local residents of Chitangazuva on Monday, to refill hazardous pits left by illegal lithium miners.

The open pits, resulting from unregulated mining activities, posed significant risks to both human and animal populations in the area. Community members expressed concerns over accidents and environmental degradation caused by these abandoned sites.

During the initiative, participants worked together to fill the dangerous voids, highlighting the importance of collaboration among local authorities, community leaders, and residents in addressing the aftermath of illegal mining operations.



Cde Tasikani said there is a need for sustainable practices and urged the community to report illegal mining activities to prevent future occurrences. This initiative reflects a growing commitment to environmental safety and community well-being in Mutoko.