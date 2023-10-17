Community leaders should lead Intwasa/Pfumvudza adoption

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has called upon community leaders across the country to be at the forefront in the adoption and modeling of the Pfumvudza/Intswasa farming technique to ensure increased yields.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa has helped the country attain food security in the last four seasons, at the same time boosting farm incomes as subsistence farmers are converted to small-scale commercial growers.

The concept has also come in handy as a way of mitigating the harsh effects of climate change that have caused severe food shortages in the wake of successive crop failures.

Under the model, households are expected to prepare a minimum of three plots under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme with the Government supporting them with inputs and agricultural extension advisory services support.

Speaking during a Pfumvudza/Intwasa Gwanda District launch at Lumene Village in Gwanda on Friday, acting deputy director migratory pests and biosecurity in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mr Aaron Muchazivepi, said all traditional leaders and councillors must take leading to ensure a successful farming season.

During the launch, farmers that have all prepared their plots were given inputs. The package comprised 50kg Compound D fertiliser, 50kg Ammonium Nitrate, 2kg sorghum seed, 2kg cow peas, 2kg sunflower, squash butternut premium seed, Demise 60EC insecticide, and a nap sack spray.

“We need every community leader to embrace the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme. Here we are talking about the local leadership such as chiefs, headmen and councillors,” said Mr Muchazivepi.

“Every community leader in the country has to prepare their plots so that their places serve as learning centres for all farmers.

“The community leaders have to be in the forefront of ensuring that the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme is a success as this is the only way of ensuring that we mitigate effects of El Nino as a country,” he said.

“We are looking forward to having nine million plots being established in the country where we have three million households.”

Mr Muchazivepi said the Government has made sure that climate proofing goes with agro-ecological mapping where regions 1, 2 and 3 will focus on maize production while region 4 and 5 will be focusing on traditional grains. He said this is being done so that farmers are able to harvest.

Mr Muchazivepi urged farmers to focus on producing crops that are ideal for their regions saying regions 4 and 5, for example, which cover the bulk of the southern region, should capitalise on traditional grains as the area normally receives low rains.

“The issue of preparing plots isn’t for farmers to get inputs but so that we can harvest. We have been moving around and some farmers haven’t prepared their plots,” he said. “Ideally, we should have finished preparing our plots by end of September. It’s important to prepare plots on time because there is also the process of applying lime.”

Lumene village head, Mr Concern Dube, said he has prepared three plots and would ensure follow-ups are done with all farmers in his area.

Another village head, Mr Charles Shamu said plot preparation was continuing in his area and paid tribute to the Government for its support.

“We thank Government for coming up with a solution to our hunger problem through the Intwasa programme,” he said.

“Government has set the pace and as communities we must play ball because it’s us who are lagging behind. Government has given us the inputs but some haven’t prepared the land.”

A target of over one million hectares of crops under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has been set for the 2023/2024 summer cropping season as Government moves to ensure optimum production and guarantee food security.

Maize is scheduled to be planted under 400 000 ha, soyabean 6 230ha, sunflower 100 000 ha, sorghum 250 000ha, pearl millet 126 577ha, and cotton 180 000ha giving over one million ha of crops under Pfumvudza/Intwasa this summer season.

Distribution of inputs is underway in all provinces and the programme will be extended to 3,5 million households.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa initiated the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme a few years ago to counter the effect of low rainfall caused by climate change. —@DubeMatutu