Community mobilises to arrest robbers armed with axe and machete

Online Reporter

COMMUNITY members mobilised to effect a citizens’ arrest on two armed suspects who allegedly stole two cellphones, a mini digital gold scale, satchel and clothes at a mine.

The incident occurred at Jongwe Mine, Nyamahape in Karoi, on 16 January.

In a statement, police said, “Gift Bento (26) and Tinashe Mbishi (22) were arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 16/01/24 at Jongwe Mine, Nyamahape where two cellphones, a mini-digital gold scale, satchel and clothes were stolen.”

The suspects were apprehended by members of the community at Nyangomba Shops after the complainant had identified them.

“The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen items, a machete and an axe”, reads the statement