Community mourns death of young Ashley

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

ASHLY Sibanda (13) who was appealing for help to raise US$40 000 so she can go to India to have surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in her mouth has died.

A community member who was leading the fundraising programme, aimed at raising funds for Ashly, Mr Mzingaye Ncube, confirmed her death

“She died on Friday at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she was getting treatment. We are really sad as a community because we really tried to help her but unfortunately the funds raised were not enough,” he said.

Mr Ncube said burial proceedings will be announced by the end of the day today.

Mourners are gathered at 4224 Magwegwe West

