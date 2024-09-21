Community Radio Fair set to shine light on local broadcasting impact

Mkhululi Ncube – [email protected]

The National Association of Community Broadcasters (NACB) is set to host a Community Radio Fair to exhibit the impact of community radio stations’ work though out the country.

The event is set for Harare from September 25-27 and will also see a Community Radio Gender Justice Workshop being held.

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Zimbabwe is partnering with 14 community radio stations for the fair.

In a statement, NACB coordinator, Yvonne Buzwane said the fair seeks to spotlight work done by community radio stations.

“The primary goal of this activity is to enhance community radio stations’ capacity to create more inclusive programming and facilitate the expansion of their networks with various stakeholders in civil society, NGOs, media, the corporate sector, and Government institutions interested in supporting the financial, institutional, and social sustainability of community broadcasting,”

“The 14 licensed community radio stations scattered across the country offer new possibilities and opportunities for more diverse and gender-sensitive programming. They offer a platform of expression for marginalised voices to discuss and address local issues and hold duty bearers to account, increasing public engagement and creating a more inclusive society,” she said.

Buzwane said it was important to capacitate community radio stations as actors that will drive gender justice and facilitate their engagement with stakeholders.

She said the gender workshop will train community radio stations on delivering gender-just, gender-responsive, and gender-relevant programmes.

“We will also host stakeholder engagement meetings to foster connections for potential collaboration with funding partners and embassies, civil society, media, the corporate sector, and Government institutions. During the fair we will conduct on-site live studio engagements with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ),” she said.

