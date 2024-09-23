Community service for abusive step-mum

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 21-year-old woman from Cowdray Park suburb has been sentenced to perform 630 hours of community service for indiscriminately assaulting her 10-year-old stepson on several occasions as well as denying him food.

Western Commonage resident magistrate, Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe, sentenced the woman to 24 months imprisonment with six months suspended on condition she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that the woman performs 630 hours of community service at the Cowdray Park Health Centre.

The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

In passing sentence, Mr Chikwekwe said he had taken into account that the victim suffered trauma and physical abuse at the hands of the accused who was supposed to protect him.

He said the accused exceeded the boundaries of disciplining the child.

“Stepmothers, like all mothers, should not mistreat their children but instead should protect them,” said Mr Chikwekwe.

Prosecutor, Mr Milton Moyo, said sometime between July 1 and August 4, 2024, the woman assaulted her stepson on several occasions with fists all over the body and denied him food.

“The matter came to light on August 4 at around 7am when a neighbour became suspicious after noticing that the victim’s face was swollen,” he said.

When quizzed by the neighbour, the boy revealed that he had been assaulted and denied food on several occasions by his stepmother.

A report was made to the police leading to the woman’s arrest.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination and the medical report was produced in court as evidence.