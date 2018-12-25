Community service for illegal forex dealer

Michelle Gwizi, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO forex dealer has been sentenced to perform community service after she pleaded guilty to illegally dealing in foreign currency.

$1 608 in bond notes, 2 280 rand and US$5 belonging to Esther Sibanda was also forfeited to the State.

The woman appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Ndlovu facing charges of illegally dealing in foreign currency.

The magistrate sentenced her to five months in prison, but one month was suspended on condition of good behaviour and the other four months were suspended on condition that she performs 140 hours of community service.

“You are sentenced to five months in prison, a month suspended on condition of good behaviour, four months suspended on condition that you perform 140 hours of community service in Cowdray Park,” said the magistrate.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to dealing in foreign currency without a licence, permit or permission.

Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said last week on Wednesday, Sibanda (27) unlawfully exchanged currency at a premium or discount without a licence or permit.

“Allegations are that on December 19 this year, police officers who were on patrol for apprehending illegal currency dealers in the CBD at around 3.15PM at L Takawira and Herbert Chitepo Street found Sibanda seated at the centre parking.” said Mr Chile.

“Sibanda touted one of the police by calling him and mentioning that she changes money. The officer responded positively to the offer with intentions of wanting to buy rands. During their conversation the other police officer stood behind Sibanda hearing the conversation. The officers then introduced themselves and arrested her.”

The court heard Sibanda was taken to ZRP Bulawayo Licence inspectorate where she was searched and $1 608 in bond notes, 2 280 rand and US$5 were found in her possession.

