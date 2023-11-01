Community teams up to arrest rape suspect

Leonard Ncube,Online Reporter

AFTER making several unsuccessful love proposals to a 13-year-old girl, Blessing Tshabalala (22) decided to force her into sexual intercourse and detained her for more than two hours at his home.

Tshabalala, of BH10 in Mvuthu area outside Victoria Falls now faces rape charges after the girl’s family, with the help of neighbours, teamed up and apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

The accused was not asked to plead to one count of rape when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Mr Gift Manyika.

He as remanded in custody to November 14 when he should appear at the Hwange Regional Court for a possible start of trial.

The magistrate advised Tshabalala to apply to the High Court if needs bail.

Circumstances of the case are that the girl, name withheld, was sent by her father to collect a parcel from the neighbouring village on Sunday.

Her father left home around 1pm as he went to church and the girl also immediately left to go where she had been sent.

The accused also stays in the neighbouring village near the homestead where the girl had been sent and knew the complainant as he would sometimes pass by her parents homestead to buy from their shop.

On her way back, the girl met the accused who allegedly after talking to her, pulled her to his place of residence and raped her.

He allegedly detained her at home until after 5pm when the girl went home and narrated her ordeal to her father who then informed the family and neighbours who helped, together with a neighbourhood watch committee member, arrest Tshabalala.

The court was told that Tshabalala threatened to harm the girl if she told anyone about the rape.

Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo prosecuted.