Company fined for selling specially protected indigenous plants without a permit

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A Victoria Falls company, Comforter Marketing, has been dragged to court facing charges of cultivating and selling specially protected indigenous plants without a permit.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said: “On the 30th of January 2024, the National Parks and Wildlife Rangers, while on patrol received information to the effect that the company was selling some specially protected indigenous plants.”

The rangers teamed up with the police and went to the company’s premises where they discovered that the company had sold 625 Sabi star plants, five Lundi star, 26 Orchid plants and 18 Cycad plants.

“The company was fined US$100 and has been given up to 22 March 2023 to pay the fine,” the NPA.