Company loses US$44k to armed robbers

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Three armed robbers raided a Kwekwe company, Equip Zim and got away with cash amounting to over US$44 000 and other valuables.

The robbers, armed with a rifle and iron bars, reportedly pounced on the company around 4PM on 26 July 2023 where they threatened the employees with death.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the armed robbers had earlier visited the shop pretending to be genuine customers.

“The three men earlier visited the company where they asked for a quotation of some equipment. Around 4PM, they arrived at the company armed with a rifle and two iron bars. They approached the 24-year-old complainant and his four employees and demanded cash. Fearing for their lives, the complainant handed over US$797-00 to the robbers,” said Inspector Mahoko.

But the suspects blindfolded the complainant and force-marched him to the safe which they opened it using a bolt cutter and took US$43 000 cash and an I-Pad before fleeing from the scene.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the suspects to visit any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.