Competitions and Tariff Commission set to hold second Annual Trade Tariff conference

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Competitions and Tariff Commission (CTC) will next month host the second Annual Trade Tariff conference in Harare, which is meant to unpack the benefits which are brought by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The event, to be headlined by Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sithembiso Nyoni will be held on 1 and 2 November 2023 under the theme: “Harnessing Trade agreements for Industrialisation.”

In a poster, the CTC said the event will cover topics, which include policy measures to harness industrialization, AfCFTA guided trade initiative; what’s in it for Zimbabwe’s private sector and understanding the AfCFTA agreement (rules of origin and trade facilitation).

Zimbabwe is a member to multi-lateral and regional trade agreements, which include the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), Comesa, Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA), AfCFTA, Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and several other bilateral trade agreements.

The nation has embraced the AfCFTA deal, which came into force in January 2021 and presents preferential trade provisions for 55 member countries.

AfCFTA is set to promote inclusive and sustainable development of the entire continent.

Last year CTC held its inaugural Annual Trade Tariff conference in Bulawayo where several trade agreements entered into with regional and international bodies were unpacked.

@SikhulekelaniM1