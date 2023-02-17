Completion of Binga airstrip triggers tourist arrivals avalanche

Bongani Ndlovu in Binga

THE completion of the Binga Airstrip refurbishment project has ignited a tourism boom in the remote district as evidenced by an increase in international tourist arrivals and occupancy rates in local lodges.

Binga Airstrip has the capacity to accommodate up to four planes daily. The rehabilitation of the airstrip, alongside others in the country, was started in 2021 by Government as part of efforts to improve accessibility in tourism hotspots in remote areas.

Binga, which is endowed with tourist attractions that include hot springs, wildlife, and the beach on the Zambezi River, is regarded as a prime destination sitting on lucrative untapped tourism opportunities.

Some of the economic activities in Binga include fishing, boating, crocodile farming, and cultural activities, among others.

The Second Republic has taken the initiative to improve the airstrip as part of wider efforts to make the area attractive through a number of projects aimed at ensuring that Binga is competitive.

The district is part of the greater corridor linked to the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Government has put much focus on the operationalisation of the tourism SEZ as one of the key deliverables under the National Development Strategy (NDS1)

The tourism SEZ corridor stretches from Victoria Falls City all the way to Binga and Kariba. The corridor has key nodes, which include the regeneration of the existing city, as well as Masuwe, Batoka, Hwange, Binga, Mlibizi, Sijarira and Kariba.

It also includes the development of tourism infrastructure around Lake Gwayi-Shangani.

In November last year, Government, through the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA), completed the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip.

For years, Binga District had remained largely marginalised in terms of infrastructure development with several projects either stalled or progressing at a snail’s pace.

The Second Republic is addressing these shortcomings through the implementation of high-impact projects. The projects being undertaken by Government have improved the socio-economic well-being of locals in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the airstrip on Tuesday, there was a light airplane parked while some workers were clearing vegetation, while others were renovating structures.

To prevent elephants and other wild animals from accessing the airstrip and damaging infrastructure, including disrupting planes from landing, RIDA dug trenches around the airstrip.

Elephants and baboons are a common sight near the airstrip where they will be foraging for food.

In interviews, tourism players in Binga said the renovation of the airstrip has boosted business in the district.

The managing director of BaTonga Villa, Mr Zilongezyo Muzamba, said they have recorded an increase in business since the rehabilitation of the airstrip.

“We have seen a significant change in terms of the number of clients, most of whom are international tourists who would have flown to Binga. Before the airstrip was rehabilitated we had general occupancy rate of between 40 to 50 percent, which has significantly improved to around 70 percent since the rehabilitation of the airstrip,” he said.

Mr Muzamba said most of the tourists come from Europe, the United States and South Africa.

The general manager of Lakeview Inn, Marvelous Tshuma, said before the rehabilitation of the airstrip, they had no international clients.

“Before the renovations of the airstrip, we were not getting meaningful business, especially from international tourists. We are now recording a sharp increase in international tourists and this has created a tourism boom,” he said.

“The feedback is positive as we are getting a lot of referrals and our occupancy rate is now at 95 percent up from 70 percent.”

Binga district development coordinator Mr Land Kabome said the district is starting to benefit from tourist arrivals.

“The rehabilitation of Binga Airstrip is a positive development for us as a district. Since we are part of the tourism economic zone, together with Victoria Falls and Kariba, we expect a tourism boom following the refurbishment of the airstrip,” he said.

“Binga is rich in terms of tourist attractions and notable ones include the beach, hot springs, and wildlife. We have so much to offer in terms of leisure tourism such as boat cruises and fishing and sporting activities.”

Mr Kabone said the airstrip handles an average of four light planes daily.

“On a daily basis we receive an average of two small aircraft. However, during peak periods, the number goes to four as hordes of tourists including business people and investors visit Binga,” he said.

RIDA director general Mr Christopher said there has been notable progress in terms of the implementation of key projects in Binga.

“Generally, in Matabeleland North, we have roads that have been re-gravelled in Lupane, Hwange and Binga where there is the airstrip that has been completed,” he said.

“The rehabilitation of the Binga-Siakobvu road is also progressing well and so far 10 kilometres have been completed. The only challenge, for now, is the weather and we hope to complete the road works once the rain subsides.”