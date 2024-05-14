“Concentrate on your studies and work hard to become future leaders” – Vic Falls Mayor

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

Victoria Falls City Mayor Councillor Prince Thuso Moyo has challenged learners to concentrate on their studies and work hard to become future leaders.

He was speaking at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School while giving remarks during a handover of donated information communication technology equipment by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube to the school last Friday.

The 15 Infinity desktops, five HP laptops, two HP printers, three HP all in one desktops and 20 adapters are a thank you to the Victoria Falls City Coucnil run school for commitment and dedication in performing at State functions and international conferences where the school choir has melodiously sung the country’s national anthem.

Introducing the Mayor, the City’s Chamber Secretary and Acting Town Clerk Ms Kholwani Mangena said he was the youngest mayor when he assumed office last year following the harmonised elections.

Cllr Moyo said with hard work as a former pupil of Mosi-oa-Tunya he has become the Mayor of Victoria Falls.

“Let me start by saying the Chamber Secretary introduced me as a Mayor, but I am a former student at this school. The former Mayor Alderman Nkosilathi Jiyane is also here and a former student. So anything is possible, work hard.

“We want mayors and leaders of our own. Victoria Falls, Mosi-oa-Tunya to be specific, did not know it was raising a mayor. Lupane did not know it was raising a Finance Minister in Prof Ncube, so anything is possible if you work hard,” said Cllr Moyo.

The school has produced several renowned people, with Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu who represented Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, a pioneer teacher at the school.

Turning to the donation, Cllr Moyo said: “Together we can harness the power of technology to inspire our students, cultivate their digital literacy and equip them with skills they need to thrive in an evolving world. Thank you Honourable Minister for your generosity and commitment to empowering the next generation. Today marks a significant milestone in Mosi-oa-Tunya school journey and we are honoured to have you here.”