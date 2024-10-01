Concern as ‘fake doctor’ is arrested again at Mpilo

Peter Matika, [email protected]

TWENTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who recently hogged the limelight when he appeared in court and is out on bail for allegedly masquerading as a medical doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, was yesterday arrested again at the same institution.

Vanhuvaone was granted US$100 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate last week, after the State found no compelling reasons to deny him bail.

He was ordered to reside at his given address, report to the police once a week and not to interfere with State witnesses pending a court session again on October 7.

However, he was spotted at the Mpilo Central Hospital again yesterday, leading to his arrest, prompting residents to call for an urgent investigation into operations at the institution.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed his second arrest, saying Vanhuvaone was nabbed after one of his victims raised an alarm.

“We are still investigating the matter. Alarm was raised by one of his victims whom he conned out of some money, after he promised to secure him a place at Mpilo Hospital School of nursing.

“We want to ascertain whether he is also in breach of his bail conditions. We will release further information during the course of our investigation,” said Insp Ncube.

Vanhuvaone of Barbourfields suburb in Bulawayo was arrested sometime last month after his “cover” was blown off. He had allegedly been masquerading as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital and misrepresented himself to those seeking medical attention as Prosper Mpofu.

Vanhuvaone is facing two counts of fraud and one of misrepresentation. In the wake of recent events residents have called for a thorough investigation into the hospital’s operations.

Internal investigations at the hospital revealed that Vanhuvaone operated undetected from an office within the hospital’s vast premises for approximately two years.

It was reported that Vanhuvaone allegedly spread his operations to UBH, where he similarly deceived patients and staff.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), through their lawyers, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said the events are concerning as they call into question the safety of members of the public seeking medical health.

“These events are concerning as they call into question the safety of members of the public who seek medical attention and treatment from your institution.

“Our client seeks clarity as to how it came about that a person who is allegedly not a registered practitioner in terms of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19), can gain access to and conduct consultations at your health institution,” said BURA.

“We draw your attention to section 76 of the Constitution, which affords Zimbabweans the right to access basic health care services and as a Government institution, you are mandated in terms of Section 44 of the Constitution, to respect, promote and fulfil this right,” read part of the letter addressed to Mpilo Central Hospital chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga.

“Furthermore, according to Section 3 of the Health Service Regulations of 2006, only members with the requisite experience, qualifications and are knowledgeable and have the ability to perform the tasks required for the job, are recruited in order to promote efficiency and effectiveness in the provision of health services to the public,” reads the letter.

Residents further questioned Dr Dzvanga on the measures that are in place at Mpilo Hospital that allow members of the public to identify people who are legally permitted to provide health services.

“Our client is bringing this matter to your attention in terms of section 41 (1) (a) of the Public Health Act (Chapter 15:17),” read the letter.

Dr Dzvanga in response to the inquiry said an investigation is already in progress.

“We are also depressed by this incident. We are trying to do everything we can to make sure that this will not happen in future,” he said.