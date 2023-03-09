Concern over rising malaria cases

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

HEALTH officials are concerned about the increase in incidents of malaria in Hwange district’s Lukosi and Kamativi areas, with 634 cases recorded at Lukosi Hospital alone since January this year.

Of these cases, 540 are of uncomplicated nature and 86 complicated, Hwange District Medical Officer Dr Fungayi Musinami said.

She was speaking at an emergency Civil Protection Committee meeting currently underway in Hwange.

The meeting was called as a response to the malaria scare and for stakeholders to plan accordingly.

Over the years Hwange had done significantly well in the fight against malaria-causing mosquitoes and incidents had gone down resulting in the district being removed from the list of high malaria districts last year.

The district had adopted a mosquito net distributing strategy as opposed to indoor residual spraying owing to a decrease in incidents.

“This year there is an increase in incidents of malaria in Kamativi and Lukosi. At Lukosi Hospital 634 malaria cases were reported since January and when a district is in the elimination phase, we say one case is an outbreak,” she said.

The source of the cases is not yet established.

