Concern over sexual exploitation of female cross-border traders

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has raised concerns over the sexual exploitation of female cross-border traders at the country’s ports of entry.

According to the ZGC 2023 report tabled in Parliament, women face sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) while attempting to smuggle goods into the country.

Border employees, smugglers and truck drivers are cited as key perpetrators, with reports of rape, robbery and coercion for sexual favours. Women using illegal entry points are particularly vulnerable as they fear arrest if they report these crimes.

The ZGC, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, conducted an investigation at Plumtree Border Post to substantiate allegations of abuse. The investigation revealed systemic gender issues at both legal and illegal ports of entry, with the exploitation of female traders being a widespread problem.

“This was a culmination of social media reports indicating the prevalence of sexual crimes of rape and various forms of GBV being perpetrated on women trying to cross the border and smuggling of commodities across the border,” read the report.

“This gave birth to the need to gather countrywide information as it was discovered that these were not isolated incidences and that women cross-border traders were facing systemic gender issues at ports of entry and exits.”

ZGC said the severity of the sexual exploitation is fully documented as investigations are still ongoing.

Female cross-border traders often find themselves vulnerable to border officials who allegedly demand sexual favours in exchange for allowing them to cross without financial extortion. Truck drivers and smugglers were also identified as major perpetrators of sexual exploitation and abuse towards female cross-border traders,” read the report.

The document stated that some women reported being raped by robbers while using illegal entry points. However, fear of legal repercussions or societal judgment prevents many from reporting these crimes.

“It was difficult to report such cases to the police because they occurred during an illegal act. The victims feared that they would also be arrested for using undesignated ports of entry,” read the report.

The report highlighted a lack of basic facilities for cross-border traders such as bathrooms and safe houses. These amenities are crucial for providing temporary shelter and protection, especially for breastfeeding mothers and deportees.

In areas like Chirundu and Kariba, where communities are located within game reserves, cross-border traders face additional risks from wildlife, including attacks by baboons, lions and elephants.

The ZGC has called on the Government to amend the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act to include stiffer penalties for SGBV cases. The commission also recommends empowering the ZGC to fine organisations that hinder investigations and that Government should impose penalties on entities that fail to comply with constitutional gender equality provisions.

It also wants Government to come up with regulations that allow the ZGC to seek court interdicts against employers that punish workers who report sexual harassment or discrimination.

The commission says Government should also accelerate the alignment of laws with constitutional provisions on children’s rights and gender equality.

The ZGC also advocates for a review of the National Action Plan to end child marriage and stricter regulation of faith-based organisations to eradicate harmful practices.

It further recommends that the judiciary should impose punitive and deterrent jail sentences to perpetrators of all forms of gender-based violence. —@nqotshili