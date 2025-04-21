Condolence book for Pope Francis opened in Harare

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe has announced that it will be opening a condolence book at its Chancery (offices) in Mount Pleasant, Harare, from tomorrow until Thursday, following the death of Pope Francis this morning.

An apostolic nunciature is the official diplomatic mission of the Holy See (the Vatican), equivalent to an embassy, but without the function of issuing visas or having consulates. The head of an apostolic nunciature is called a nuncio, an ecclesiastical diplomat with the rank of an ambassador.

In a statement, Apostolic Nuncio, Janusz Urbanczyk said the book will be open from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm.

“The Apostolic Nunciature will open a book of condolences for Bishops and religious Superiors in its Chancery at 5 St. Kilda Road, Mount Pleasant, Harare (from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to 5 pm).

Let us remain united in prayers while inviting the catholic faithful in Zimbabwe to raise theirs prayers to the

Almighty God for the Eternal Rest of Pope Francis.

With sentiments of the highest esteem, I remain,” said Apostolic Nuncio Urbanczyk.

Meanwhile, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) and the entire Church, Family of God in Africa and its Islands has said the late Pope Francis was more than a shepherd to the universal church.

In its condolence message, SECAM said Pope Francis has been a profound source of inspiration, particularly for the church in Africa.

“His unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being resonated deeply with our continent’s struggles and aspirations. Throughout his papacy, he visited Africa, taking the time to understand our realities, listen to our stories, and amplify our voices on the global stage,” reads the condolence message.

They said the visits to various countries on the continent brought hope and love to countless people and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to being a family.