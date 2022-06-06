Conductor arrested over roadblock bribe

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A bid to bribe a police officer at a roadblock along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway landed a conductor in hot soup as he was arrested after offering him a R100 bribe.

According to the Police Twitter page, the conductor Given Siwela (24) was apprehended by members of the National Task force.

“Members of the National Taskforce deployed in Beitbridge on the operation, ‘No to cross border crimes,’ arrested a conductor, Given Siwela (24) for bribery at Nottingham Turn off roadblock along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“The suspect offered the Police ZAR 100 bribe, after the driver of a Toyota Hiace he was travelling in was arrested for failure to register a trailer and failure to have current vehicle licence,” read the Tweet.

According to the police, 211 people were arrested countrywide during the operation, “No to cross border crimes. Under the operation, 157 458 people have been arrested so far,

Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi