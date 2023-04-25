conductor arrested over smuggling

Breaking News
25 Apr, 2023
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

A BUS conductor has been arrested after he was caught trying to smuggle 28 pairs of shoes and a consignment of prohibited skin-lightening creams. The incident occurred on April 22, 2023 at Chirundu One Stop Border Post.

 Police confirmed the incident on their Twitter handle yesterday.

‘’On 22/04/23, police in Chirundu arrested a bus conductor, Ropafadzo Lungu (23), at Chirundu One Stop Border Post, in connection with smuggling 28 pairs of footwear and a consignment of prohibited skin2/3 creams which include, 132x Pure White cream, 36x 200mls Light Up Cream, 48 x 250mls Papaya Cream, 12 X 700 Asantee Salt, 6 x 135g Bleaching Soap, 9 x6x160g Egg Yorke, 12x6x150g extra Strong Lotion, 4 x 6x125ml Belle Serum , 26x 6x 50mls Coco-Pulp, 100x50ml Paw Paw Cream3/3 and 120 x 30 ml Des Cream.’’ Read the statement

