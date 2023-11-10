Conductor falls off bus; dies

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE in Matabeleland North are investigating a case where a man fell off the top of a moving bus and died on the spot on Sunday.

According to police documents, Trust Moyo (35), from Inyathi in Bubi District died after falling from the carrier of Dubbies Bus which was going to Muchesu in Binga from Bulawayo.

The accident happened along the Lubu –Kariangwe road and the bus was coming from Bulawayo going to Muchesu in Binga.

Moyo, who was offloading passengers, luggage at bus stops, allegedly decided to remain on top of the bus.

As they approached Chilelema Business Centre, Mr Knowledge Moyo, the conductor, heard the sound of a falling object from the top of the bus and alerted the driver who brought the bus to a halt.

Upon checking they discovered that Moyo had fallen off and his body was lifeless on the road.

A report was made at ZRP Kariyangwe and police attended the scene and noted that the deceased sustained head injuries as a result of the fall.

The body was ferried to Binga District Mortuary awaiting postmortem.